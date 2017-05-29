Memorial day crowds keeping Sea Tow busy

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The calls were non-stop for Sea Tow on this busy Memorial Day.

“It’s been really, really busy,” said the president and owner Will Beck, whose crews were going back an forth all day helping stranded and broken down boaters.

“We’ve had everything from boats taking on water to fuel drops, batter jumps,” said Beck.

Though some of the calls, he says, like a an overloaded boat, could be preventable.

“They might be rated for 5-7 people and you’ll see 15-20," Beck said.

Sea Tow wasn’t the only one keeping an eye on folks.

While we were out, we saw at least five different law enforcement boats pass by on patrol.

The extra law enforcement was a comforting sight for Melanie Powers.

"We take our kids out and you want to see them out there,” said Powers.

We found Powers getting ready to go out on the water with her family Monday afternoon. They were hoping to avoid some of the more crowded spots.

“We went to Peanut Island Saturday and it was a little crazy there, so we’re going fishing.”

While having fun is of course the focus, she says safety is always their top priority.

“You always have to have your life jackets, things up to date, your coast guard certification, but my husband is a licensed captain.”