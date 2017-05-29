Memorial day crowds keeping Sea Tow busy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Memorial day crowds keeping Sea Tow busy

Story Video: Click here

The calls were non-stop for Sea Tow on this busy Memorial Day.

“It’s been really, really busy,” said the president and owner Will Beck, whose crews were going back an forth all day helping stranded and broken down boaters.

“We’ve had everything from boats taking on water to fuel drops, batter jumps,” said Beck.

Though some of the calls, he says, like a an overloaded boat, could be preventable.

“They might be rated for 5-7 people and you’ll see 15-20," Beck said.

Sea Tow wasn’t the only one keeping an eye on folks.

While we were out, we saw at least five different law enforcement boats pass by on patrol.

The extra law enforcement was a comforting sight for Melanie Powers.

"We take our kids out and you want to see them out there,” said Powers.

We found Powers getting ready to go out on the water with her family Monday afternoon. They were hoping to avoid some of the more crowded spots.

“We went to Peanut Island Saturday and it was a little crazy there, so we’re going fishing.”

While having fun is of course the focus, she says safety is always their top priority.

“You always have to have your life jackets, things up to date, your coast guard certification, but my husband is a licensed captain.”

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.