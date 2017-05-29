Parents of 2-year-old killed by car, speak

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Lighting candles outside of their home, a mother and father are heartbroken after their toddler, Lanard McDowell was killed Friday night in West Palm Beach.

"I never thought that I would have to bury my kids. My saying was always that my kids would bury me," said Abrianna Miller, Lanard's mother.

It all happened too fast.

The toddler's father said the kids were playing in the yard behind the gate at his home off Broadway and 59th street.

He was unloading pampers off the back of his boss' Jeep.

When his boss drove off, no one noticed the 2-year-old was at the edge of the sidewalk bent over the road.

"Once he was taking off I hear 'boom boom,' so I look, I see my son. I said 'you killed my son,' I said you killed my son.' said Lanard McDowell, the 2-year-old's father.

The driver of the Jeep had already left without noticing he hit the child.

The baby's father called him to break the news.

Police said the driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

Now, Lanard's parents are trying to find a way to properly lay their son to rest.

They plan to visit a funeral home on Tuesday and create a Go Fund Me page to raise money for their son's memorial service.