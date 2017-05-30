Driver flees scene of West Palm Beach wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver flees scene of West Palm Beach wreck

All lanes are back open after a hit-and-run crash overnight near the intersection of Australian Avenue and Okeechoboee Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

The wreck occurred at about 2:30 a.m.

 

West Palm Beach police said a driver was going the wrong way on Australian Avenue when their vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

