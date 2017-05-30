Forest Service monitors wildfire amid concerns - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Forest Service monitors wildfire amid concerns

Even with scattered showers in the forecast, the risk for wildfires in Florida continues.

The Florida Forest Service is concerned lightning from scattered storms could spark new brush fires.

The fear is the scattered rainfall will not bring heavy enough downpours to seep into the soil and totally quench the dry conditions.

 

Add lightning to the mix, and the chances for a bolt turning dry vegetation into a brush fire increase.

Meanwhile, a 185-acre wildfire fire continues to smolder in Okeechobee County. Firefighters have contained it, but not before it destroyed a mobile home and damaged a second.

The risk for fire varies across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

The Florida Forest Service shared a few tips on how to prevent wildfires:

  • Don’t throw cigarette butts outside.
  • Don’t leave your barbecue grill unattended.
  • Allow charcoal used in grills to cool for 48 hours before disposing it in a non-combustible container.
  • Make sure no tree limbs hang over your grill.  
