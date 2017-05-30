Forest Service monitors wildfire amid concerns

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Even with scattered showers in the forecast, the risk for wildfires in Florida continues.

The Florida Forest Service is concerned lightning from scattered storms could spark new brush fires.

The fear is the scattered rainfall will not bring heavy enough downpours to seep into the soil and totally quench the dry conditions.

Add lightning to the mix, and the chances for a bolt turning dry vegetation into a brush fire increase.

Meanwhile, a 185-acre wildfire fire continues to smolder in Okeechobee County. Firefighters have contained it, but not before it destroyed a mobile home and damaged a second.

The risk for fire varies across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

The Florida Forest Service shared a few tips on how to prevent wildfires: