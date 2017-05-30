Forest Service monitors wildfire amid concerns

-
Saturday, May 27 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-05-27 06:30:03 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session. More >>
Friday, May 26 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:04:58 GMT
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week. More >>
Friday, May 26 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:56:20 GMT
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Friday, May 26 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:55:21 GMT
The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack. More >>
Thursday, May 25 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:30:59 GMT
Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.More >>
Story Video: Click here
Even with scattered showers in the forecast, the risk for wildfires in Florida continues.
The Florida Forest Service is concerned lightning from scattered storms could spark new brush fires.
The fear is the scattered rainfall will not bring heavy enough downpours to seep into the soil and totally quench the dry conditions.
Add lightning to the mix, and the chances for a bolt turning dry vegetation into a brush fire increase.
Meanwhile, a 185-acre wildfire fire continues to smolder in Okeechobee County. Firefighters have contained it, but not before it destroyed a mobile home and damaged a second.
The risk for fire varies across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.
The Florida Forest Service shared a few tips on how to prevent wildfires:
- Don’t throw cigarette butts outside.
- Don’t leave your barbecue grill unattended.
- Allow charcoal used in grills to cool for 48 hours before disposing it in a non-combustible container.
- Make sure no tree limbs hang over your grill.