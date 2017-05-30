Missing Vero Beach man found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Vero Beach man found safe

Indian River County deputies say Marvin Dean Lee Jr. was found safe Sunday by the Florida Highway Patrol. No other details were immediately available.

EARLIER STORY

Deputies in Indian River County say a 53-year-old man has been missing since May 15.

Marvin Dean Lee Jr. was last seen leaving his Vero Beach home in his 2000 black Chevrolet pickup truck.

Lee is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 190 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

 

If you know of his whereabouts, contact Detective Greg Farless at 772-321-0784 or the sheriff’s office at 772-978-6240.

