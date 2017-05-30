FOX Sports’ U.S. Open Father’s Day Contest

Do you know a Father who loves golf? Tell us why and you could win a catered viewing party to watch the final round of the U.S. Open on June 18 – Father’s Day and a chance to win a trip for 2 to next year’s Open.
ENTER IN HERE to submit your story. Coverage of the 117TH U.S. Open Championship starts on Thursday June 15 right here on WFLX FOX 29.
1100 Banyan Blvd.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.