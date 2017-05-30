Man facing 10 counts of child porn, cops say - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man facing 10 counts of child porn, cops say

picture by SLCSO picture by SLCSO

A Port St. Lucie man is facing ten counts of child pornography, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Acting on a tip, the South Florida Crimes Against Children Task Force pinpointed the user to a person in St. Lucie County.

Investigators later narrowed it down to the 3600 block of S.E. Mariposa Avenue in Port St. Lucie.

The sheriff's office identified their suspect as 38-year-old David Ashely and said it seized photographic and digital evidence after serving a search warrant.

The sheriff's office said he was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.

“Individuals like this are a fungus in our community,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement. “They use these photos to satisfy their twisted desires, often times starting out with digital images, then escalating to more deviant behavior. With this arrest, Ashley will not only face jail time, but a lifetime of registration and monitoring restrictions to ensure he isn’t a harm to anyone else.”

10 pornographic images depicting children under the age of eight were initially discovered, the sheriff's office said. But the investigation is ongoing.  

The sheriff's office booked Ashley into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
 

