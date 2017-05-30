61-Year-old missing in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

61-Year-old missing in Port St. Lucie

Story Video: Click here

Port St. Lucie police are trying to locate a missing 61-year-old man.

James Michael Young Jr. was last seen at his home in the 1700 block of SE Gaskins Circle on Monday around 10 a.m.

Police said he suffers from dementia.

He was riding his black Fuji bicycle and he usually travels on SE Green River Parkway to Jensen Beach Boulevard.

If you see him please call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

