Unknown substance at PBSO investigated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Unknown substance at PBSO investigated

Special Operations crews were dispatched to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon.

They were called to investigate a report of an unknown substance, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The sheriff's office said one person felt ill and that person is being checked out by Fire Rescue.

  

