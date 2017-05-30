Be prepared and save money: Hurricane supplies will be tax-free - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Be prepared and save money: Hurricane supplies will be tax-free June 2-4, 2017

If you're not yet prepared for hurricane season, this weekend you can get essential supplies for a little cheaper.

Starting Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, hurricane supplies will be tax-free in the state of Florida. This means you will not be charged sales tax for the following items:

  • Reusable ice packs up to $10
  • Flashlights, lanterns and candles up to $20
  • Gas or diesel fuel containers up to $25
  • Batteries, coolers, and first-aid kits up to $30
  • Radios and tarps up to $50
  • Generators up to $750

Emergency managers urge every home to have a 72-hour disaster survival kit that includes a minimum three-day supply for each person and all pets.

At the minimum, your 72-hour disaster survival kit should contain the following: food, water (at least three gallons per person), blankets and pillows, cash, cell phone chargers, clothing, first aid kit, flashlight and batteries, keys, mosquito spray, a battery-operated NOAA weather radio, toiletries, toys, tools, important documents and pet care items.

Details of the sales tax holiday can be found here.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.