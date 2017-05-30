Apparent attempted murder/suicide investigated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Apparent attempted murder/suicide investigated

West Palm Beach police say they are investigating what appears to be an attempted murder and suicide.

Police say a man shot a woman and then shot himself at an apartment complex near 500 North Congress Avenue.

The man is dead and the woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The woman is in her late 20s or early 30s and was shot several times in the legs.

Police said the man and woman were romantically involved, but it's unclear if they were married.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

