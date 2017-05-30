Parents of man shot by deputy want case reopened

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced Tuesday that Officer Timothy Loehmann will be fired effective immediately and Officer Frank Garmback will serve a 10-day suspension.

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

The family of a man shot and killed by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy has formally asked the Palm Beach County State Attorney to reopen the criminal investigation into deputy Michael Custer.

Custer shot and killed Seth Adams in 2012. The State Attorney's Office declined to press charges at that time.

The Adams family sued Sgt. Custer and PBSO, accusing Custer of using excessive force.

Custer was participating in an undercover surveillance operation the night of the shooting and parked his unmarked vehicle at a gardening business owned and operated by the Adams family, despite signs prohibiting after hours parking.

Seth Adams arrived home at about 11:40 p.m. that evening and, upon exiting his vehicle to open the gate, was confronted by Custer. During an ensuing altercation, Custer drew his Glock pistol and shot Adams three times, ultimately causing his death.

Custer testified Adams was shot after reaching into the cab of his truck, presumably to obtain a weapon, thereby putting Custer in fear for his life.

During the trial, the Adams family and their attorneys presented testimony from several witnesses that they said showed physical evidence did not match Custer's version of events. Adams was unarmed.

In March of this year, a federal judge declared a mistrial, after jurors could not unanimously reach a verdict in the civil trial. Eight of nine jurors found in favor of the Adams family. A second civil trial was set to begin on July 10.

But, earlier this month, the sheriff's office agreed to settle a civil case against the department and Custer for $2.5 million.

The Adams family issued this statement to WPTV:

"This is 5 years overdue! It's time for PBSO and the SAO to stop pointing fingers ... there are NO more excuses! SA Dave Aronberg needs to do his job and reopen this investigation and bring appropriate criminal charges against Sgt. Custer, along with those who interfered with the investigation; a complete review of the evidence tampering that was exposed during trial testimony. Seth deserves JUSTICE and this community needs the assurance of competence and truth from the Sheriff's Office!"

The State Attorney has so far not commented.

On the day a settlement was reached a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office said it would not reopen the criminal investigation. The office said despite the civil trial there was no new evidence it needed to consider.

