No arrests in shooting of Vero bar owner

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced discipline Tuesday for two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Tamir Rice shooting: One officer fired for lying on application, another suspended

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Story Video: Click here

Just before 2 am on the morning of March 31, a fight outside the Grove bar on 14th Avenue in Vero Beach ended with the owner, Andy Capak, shot.

”Oh my God!", screamed one caller to the 911 dispatcher. "Shots fired. Someone down I need EMS, I need cops," said another.

At least two callers, get a license plate number from a possible suspect vehicle, an SUV, and one claims to see the shooter.

“This dude is walking into the alley. He’s wearing a blue shirt, he’s trying to blend in to the crowd," says the caller.

A moment later, that same caller, still on the line, sounds like he’s not talking directly with dispatch at one point.

“No there’s a cop… just got here. He’s in a blue shirt, long black dreads. Cop talking to him right now. Now he’s walking away, the cop is letting him get away. Can you contact the cop that's right there?” The caller asks someone.

So why was that man not detained?

The initial police report says witnesses described the suspect having short cropped hair and a light beard, and that a Honda Accord, not an SUV was involved.

However, the first paragraph of the police narrative mentions two men spotted not long before the shooting at a 7-11 on US 1 in an SUV.

The officer heard loud music, and saw a man with dread locks dancing near the car.

He followed them as they drove around the corner and parked in front of the Grove.

The report then states “The driver appeared to obey all traffic laws providing no reasonable suspicion to investigate any further”.

Minutes later, the shots rang out.

Police would not comment specifically on the recordings. A police spokesperson says their investigation continues and they are working with the State Attorney’s Office.