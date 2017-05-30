Video shows fight unfold in CityPlace garage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Video shows fight unfold in CityPlace garage

Story Video: Click here

Both sides are to blame - that’s how West Palm Beach Police describe a fight in a CityPlace garage late Sunday night.

That’s a different take on the story that we first noticed all over social media after a couple claimed they were attacked.

There’s surveillance video of the incident that police used in their review.

However, the couple still says that video doesn’t tell the whole story.

They want the other driver involved arrested for what they are calling an assault that sent them to the hospital.

“It’s outrageous. It’s beyond absurd,” said Jeff Siegel.

Still bruised and injured, Siegel and his wife Sandra explained it was the man in the other car who is   responsible for putting both of them in the hospital.

The video shows the first car pull over and the driver gets out.

Then the second car eventually pulls over too. A man and woman in that car get out and walk toward the man from the first car.

That’s when you see the fight unfold.

“He was smashing my husband’s head into the ground,” said Sandra Siegel.

The Siegels said it started when Sandra honked her horn at the car in front of her in the check out lane. She says the driver responded by giving her the finger.

“He was already outside of the car with the door open,” said Siegel. “Even had the thought in my head, maybe he wants to apologize, maybe he knows me.”

She claims that's when the other man assaulted them.

“My husband went towards him to say, 'What’s going on?' then he just hit him."

The couple said they think there needs to be more security in CityPlace.

CityPlace management released a statement saying, “We are working closely with the authorities and have supplied video footage to the police.”

