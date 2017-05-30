First Treasure Coast Zika case of the year

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

Great Scott! DeLorean owner gets speeding ticket for going 88 mph

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced discipline Tuesday for two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Tamir Rice shooting: One officer fired for lying on application, another suspended

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a travel-related case of the Zika Virus in Indian River County.

It is the first case on the Treasure Coast this year.

Indian River County Mosquito Control tested the area where the infected person lives in late March, and found there was little standing water or risk for the virus to spread.

In March, the case was only considered possible Zika Virus.

Within the last week, The Florida Department of Health received confirmation that test results were positive for the Zika Virus.

Florida Governor Rick Scott and state health officials are renewing the fight to keep the virus at bay, even with drier than normal conditions.

“These types of mosquitos like to live close to people. We are still concerned that a small amount of water…is sufficient for breeding to occur. So, everyone has to stay vigilant,” said state Surgeon General Celeste Philip.

Even though the weather has been drier than usual, Mosquito Control directors say that can bring mosquitos closer to your home.

Using your sprinklers and hoses more often to keep plants and grass green can increase the risk for standing water near your home.

If conditions elsewhere are dry, mosquitos could be left hunting for breeding ground on your property.

Vero Beach resident Casey Steil is spending more time taking care of his lawn, due to dry conditions.

“Definitely watering a lot more. I’ve used my sprinkler system more this last three months than I have the last couple years probably.”

Because of that, he’s also watchful for standing water.

Philip says water in something as small as a bottle cap can be a mosquito breeding ground.

“Mosquitos can get really bad here,” said Steil. “You can definitely breed them if you’re not careful.”

So far this year, 50 cases of travel-related Zika have been confirmed in the state.