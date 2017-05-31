Local Chipotle locations impacted by hack

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Chipotle is warning customers of a recent hack that could put your credit card information at risk.
The hack happened between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017 at various locations nationwide.
Chipotle says the hackers used malware designed to access payment card data from cards used at their registers.
The malware searched for track data, which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date and CVC code on the back of the card.
To find out if your nearest location was affected, Chipotle has a database with specific times and locations.
Among the stores impacted in our area, including the dates:
Boca Raton
- 9930 Glades Road, Suite F8 - (3/26/2017–4/8/2017)
- 2301 Glades Road, Ste 300 - (3/25/2017–4/18/2017)
- 1666 N. Federal Highway, Suite A - (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)
Palm Beach Gardens
- 4655 PGA Boulevard, Bldg F 33410 (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)
- 3101 PGA Boulevard, Space L-219 Upper (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)
West Palm Beach (2 locations)
- 6714 Forest Hill Boulevard - (3/27/2017–4/18/2017)
- 2380 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd - (3/25/2017–4/18/2017)
Lake Worth
- 6177 Jog Road, Bay 15D (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)
Boynton Beach
- 1780 N. Congress Ave., Ste. 100 - (3/25/2017–4/18/2017)
Delray Beach
- 520 Linton Boulevard, Ste 101 (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)
Port St. Lucie
- 1768 S.W. St. Lucie West Boulevard (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)
Stuart
- 2421 NW Federal Highway (3/27/2017–4/18/2017)
- 2181 SE Federal Highway (34994 3/26/2017–4/18/2017)
Vero Beach
- 5855 20th Street, Unit 101 (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)
Wellington
- 1000 State Road 7, Suite 2 (3/25/2017–4/18/2017)
Jupiter
- 6274 W. Indiantown Rd. Suite A (3/27/2017–4/18/2017)
Chipotle advises customers to be vigilant for incidents of fraud or identity theft by reviewing your account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity.
The public can obtain a copy of your credit report, free of charge, once every 12 months from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies.
To order your annual free credit report, please visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll free at 1-877-322-8228.
You may also sign up for fraud alerts and/or a “security freeze,” also known as a “credit freeze,” on your credit file.
A "security freeze" is designed to prevent potential creditors from accessing your credit file at the consumer reporting agencies without your consent.
