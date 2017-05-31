Local Chipotle locations impacted by hack

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

Great Scott! DeLorean owner gets speeding ticket for going 88 mph

Great Scott! DeLorean owner gets speeding ticket for going 88 mph

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced discipline Tuesday for two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced discipline Tuesday for two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Tamir Rice shooting: One officer fired for lying on application, another suspended

Tamir Rice shooting: One officer fired for lying on application, another suspended

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Chipotle is warning customers of a recent hack that could put your credit card information at risk.

The hack happened between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017 at various locations nationwide.

Chipotle says the hackers used malware designed to access payment card data from cards used at their registers.

The malware searched for track data, which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date and CVC code on the back of the card.

To find out if your nearest location was affected, Chipotle has a database with specific times and locations.

Among the stores impacted in our area, including the dates:

Boca Raton

9930 Glades Road, Suite F8 - (3/26/2017–4/8/2017)

2301 Glades Road, Ste 300 - (3/25/2017–4/18/2017)

1666 N. Federal Highway, Suite A - (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)

Palm Beach Gardens

4655 PGA Boulevard, Bldg F 33410 (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)

3101 PGA Boulevard, Space L-219 Upper (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)

West Palm Beach (2 locations)

6714 Forest Hill Boulevard - (3/27/2017–4/18/2017)

2380 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd - (3/25/2017–4/18/2017)

Lake Worth

6177 Jog Road, Bay 15D (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)

Boynton Beach

1780 N. Congress Ave., Ste. 100 - (3/25/2017–4/18/2017)

Delray Beach

520 Linton Boulevard, Ste 101 (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)

Port St. Lucie

1768 S.W. St. Lucie West Boulevard (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)

Stuart

2421 NW Federal Highway (3/27/2017–4/18/2017)

2181 SE Federal Highway (34994 3/26/2017–4/18/2017)

Vero Beach

5855 20th Street, Unit 101 (3/26/2017–4/18/2017)

Wellington

1000 State Road 7, Suite 2 (3/25/2017–4/18/2017)

Jupiter

6274 W. Indiantown Rd. Suite A (3/27/2017–4/18/2017)

Chipotle advises customers to be vigilant for incidents of fraud or identity theft by reviewing your account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity.

The public can obtain a copy of your credit report, free of charge, once every 12 months from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies.

To order your annual free credit report, please visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll free at 1-877-322-8228.

You may also sign up for fraud alerts and/or a “security freeze,” also known as a “credit freeze,” on your credit file.

A "security freeze" is designed to prevent potential creditors from accessing your credit file at the consumer reporting agencies without your consent.



Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.