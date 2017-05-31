Southern Blvd. back open near Jog Rd. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Southern Blvd. back open near Jog Rd.

All westbound lanes of Southern Boulevard are back open after a single-vehicle crash near the Jog Road overpass.

The wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, closing two lanes for a couple of hours.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt. 

