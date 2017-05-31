Gunman, woman ID'd in attempted murder-suicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gunman, woman ID'd in attempted murder-suicide

West Palm Beach police say they are investigating what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide that left a man dead and a woman shot multiple times.

Police said the gunman, identified as Jean C. Michel, 28, shot 42-year-old Guerdalyne Jean-Baptist at the Parc500 Apartments at 500 North Congress Ave.

Michel then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.

Jean-Baptist was shot at least six times, in both her legs and torso, and is in serious but stable condition.

Police said the couple was romantically involved, but it is unclear if they were married.

"This is a domestic issue within our community. These things happen everyday but not everyday does somebody get killed," says renter Erica Luna.

"Bullets could have traveled through the walls, could have hit a child somebody outside. The works," says renter David Tharp.

Marineau Geffrard said he has seen Michel around the complex.

"When he walks around just talking on the phone but he is never talked to no body. He's a quiet guy," Geffrard says.

"We hope she survives and she tells her story and maybe assist other people in something like this. You know, what were the trigger points that made him reach for a gun and want to kill her?" Luna says. 

