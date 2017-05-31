Gunman, woman ID'd in attempted murder-suicide

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced discipline Tuesday for two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced discipline Tuesday for two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Tamir Rice shooting: One officer fired for lying on application, another suspended

Tamir Rice shooting: One officer fired for lying on application, another suspended

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Story Video: Click here

West Palm Beach police say they are investigating what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide that left a man dead and a woman shot multiple times.

Police said the gunman, identified as Jean C. Michel, 28, shot 42-year-old Guerdalyne Jean-Baptist at the Parc500 Apartments at 500 North Congress Ave.

Michel then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.

Jean-Baptist was shot at least six times, in both her legs and torso, and is in serious but stable condition.

Police said the couple was romantically involved, but it is unclear if they were married.

"This is a domestic issue within our community. These things happen everyday but not everyday does somebody get killed," says renter Erica Luna.

"Bullets could have traveled through the walls, could have hit a child somebody outside. The works," says renter David Tharp.

Marineau Geffrard said he has seen Michel around the complex.

"When he walks around just talking on the phone but he is never talked to no body. He's a quiet guy," Geffrard says.

"We hope she survives and she tells her story and maybe assist other people in something like this. You know, what were the trigger points that made him reach for a gun and want to kill her?" Luna says.