New strain of canine virus H3N2 confirmed in Florida

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced discipline Tuesday for two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced discipline Tuesday for two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Tamir Rice shooting: One officer fired for lying on application, another suspended

Tamir Rice shooting: One officer fired for lying on application, another suspended

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Pet owners have a new reason to be concerned. The first case of a strain of dog flu has been confirmed in Florida and veterinarians are seeing cases of it already.

This flu virus can be lethal. If your dog is around other dogs, goes to the dog park, day care, or groomers veterinarians say the best defense is a new vaccine. It can save your pet's life

Susan Eustace is smitten with her Yorkie-shih-tzu mix, Kassie. “She's my favorite person in the world,” said Eustace.

So, when her dog started coughing a few days ago, “She just couldn't catch her breath,” explained Eustace. “Her nose was flaring. Didn't know what do with her. She sort of clinched her teeth together.”

Eustace rushed her to Clint Moore Animal Hospital in Boca Raton.

Veterinarian Dr. Brian Butzer recommended Kassie get a vaccine to protect her from a new strain of canine flu: H3N2. The Department of Agriculture sent an alert that the virus is spreading.

“I would classify it as if you don't treat your dog, the dog is going to die,” said Butzer.

Butzer says it doesn’t appear Kassie has the dog flu but he asked Eustace to monitor her for symptoms of it. “Within 24 hours the dogs are much worse, high fever, semi-collapse, not eating, nasal discharge,” explained Dr. Butzer.

He's seen few cases, so far this year. But when they crop up, “We've got to get that dog away from other dogs,” said Dr. Butzer. “It's highly contagious. It can spread through a facility in a matter of 24 to 48 hours. “I have been through an outbreak and I know it can happen again.”

The virus is treated with IV fluids, a high dose of antibiotics and vitamins.

There is no evidence the virus infects people.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.