First responders meet cardiac arrest patient

The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.

The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.

About 100 full-price Michael Kors stores will close in the next two years, the company said in its most recent financial statement.

About 100 full-price Michael Kors stores will close in the next two years, the company said in its most recent financial statement.

Despite the success, the $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

Despite the success, the $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Official says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal

Official says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Story Video: Click here

Meeting patients and learning their outcomes is not often part of the job for firefighters and paramedics.

Station 42 in suburban Delray Beach located off Hagan Ranch Road is trying to change that.

On Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crew met a 30-year-old woman who they rescued in April.

Jessica Cody was suffering from cardiac arrest and her mother, Gladys, called 911.

Both visited Station 42 to thank the crew for saving her life. Lt. Juan Saavedra said it’s rare to meet patients like Cody.

"I've brought people back before, but this is the first time in 11 years I've been able to walk into a room with a smiling face,” Saavedra said.

First responders started a new policy in 2015 that’s helping to save more lives. PBCFR Medical Director Dr. Kenneth Scheppke says the “chain of survival” has allowed for patients to regain a pulse 40 percent of the time, as compared to 6 percent in 2011.

Scheppke stressed the importance of learning to perform CPR. The sooner chest compressions begin, the more likely a patient is to survive, said Scheppke.

In Cody’s case, a dispatcher coached her friend through compressions. When fire rescue arrived, they revived her.