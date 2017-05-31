Palm City speller eliminated from spelling bee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm City speller eliminated from spelling bee

The word wobbulator has tripped up a South Florida student competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

6th grader David Firestone of Palm City met his match with the word which means a testing device for radio sets in which the frequency is varied periodically and automatically over a predetermined range, according to Merriam-Webster.

Firestone attends Hidden Oaks Middle School.

 

