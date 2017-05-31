VIDEO: Large pipe burst creates river of sludge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

(NBC) - Closed-circuit cameras in Ukraine captured the massive explosion of an underground water pipe Monday in Kiev.

Video obtained by local media showed the ground shaking followed by a dramatic burst and a shower of sludge.

 

Local media reported several cars were damaged and many windows shattered, but no one was hurt.

The cause of explosion was unclear. According to local reports, pressure tests were conducted.

