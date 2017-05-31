Another lock on Lake O closed due to low water - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Another lock on Lake O closed due to low water

Less than a week after boaters were warned about low water levels on Lake Okeechobee the last lock on the north shore has been closed.

The S-193 navigation lock at Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County has been closed for safety reasons, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

It had been operating only on the weekends.

The district said four other locks on the north shore have been closed since April when the lake fell to below 12 feet.

The water is currently at 10.98 feet.

Locks currently closed according to the SFWMD:

Okeechobee County: S-193 structure, Taylor Creek.
Okeechobee County: G-36 structure, Henry Creek.
Martin County: S-135 structure, J&S Fish Camp.
Glades County: S-127 structure, Buckhead Ridge.
Glades County: S-131 structure, Lakeport.

  

