Palm City student eliminated from spelling bee

The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.

About 100 full-price Michael Kors stores will close in the next two years, the company said in its most recent financial statement.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Despite the success, the $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

The word "wobbulator" tripped up a Martin County student competing Wednesday at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sixth grade student David Firestone of Palm City met his match with the word which means a testing device for radio sets in which the frequency is varied periodically and automatically over a predetermined range, according to Merriam-Webster.

Firestone attends Hidden Oaks Middle School.