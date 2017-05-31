3 People in Sprint store robbery sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

A bandana-wearing trio, armed with handguns, stuck up a Sprint store in suburban West Palm Beach Saturday night at closing time, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

It was about 8:40 p.m. when the group forced employees to open a safe, the sheriff's office said.

They stole cash and a large number of new phones and then took off in a vehicle parked nearby, the sheriff's office said.

PBSO said it is looking for two males and a female and gave this description:

Suspect 1 - B/M, 6’0", thin build, wearing all black with a red bandana (Armed Handgun)

Suspect 2 - B/F, 5’5”, thin build, wearing all black with a blue bandana hoodie that had a pink design on the back (Armed Handgun)

Suspect 3 – B/M, 6'0", thin build, wearing all black with a black bandana (Armed Handgun)

If you know anything you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

