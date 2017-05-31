Alert dog smells smoke from house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Alert dog smells smoke from house fire

A good sense of smell from man’s best friend helped get firefighters quickly to a house fire in St. Lucie County.

Just after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon crews responded to a home on Palmetto Road in Indian RiverEstatess after a garage caught fire from a faulty pool pump.

Tim Swanson was working in his home nearby and says his dog Freckles started barking. "And acted like it wanted to go out and I said, 'okay I’ll take a break,'  and sure enough I come around back and see smoke emanating from the back directly behind us.”

It took firefighters just a few minutes to put out the fire.

The woman who lives at the home was not hurt but the fire did do some damage to a car in the garage.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.