Alert dog smells smoke from house fire

What exactly is the Paris Climate Treaty? Here are the major points of the agreement signed in 2015.

What exactly is the Paris Climate Treaty? Here are the major points of the agreement signed in 2015.

Paris Climate Treaty: What you need to know

Paris Climate Treaty: What you need to know

Despite the success, the $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

Despite the success, the $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

A good sense of smell from man’s best friend helped get firefighters quickly to a house fire in St. Lucie County.

Just after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon crews responded to a home on Palmetto Road in Indian RiverEstatess after a garage caught fire from a faulty pool pump.

Tim Swanson was working in his home nearby and says his dog Freckles started barking. "And acted like it wanted to go out and I said, 'okay I’ll take a break,' and sure enough I come around back and see smoke emanating from the back directly behind us.”

It took firefighters just a few minutes to put out the fire.

The woman who lives at the home was not hurt but the fire did do some damage to a car in the garage.