Search intensifies for missing man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search intensifies for missing man

The search for a missing Port St. Lucie man with dementia intensified Wednesday afternoon.

A bicycle believed to belong to 61-year-old James Michael Young Jr. was located near the Green River Parkway in Jensen Beach.

Bloodhounds and an aircraft have been combing the area around the Savannas Preserve State Park looking for young.

If you see him, call 9-1-1 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.