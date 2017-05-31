Driver in custody after man in wheelchair killed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver in custody after man in wheelchair killed

A driver is in custody after a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed trying to cross a street in Fort Pierce.

57-year-old Harold Alexander was going through the intersection of Avenue D and 29th Street just before 11 Tuesday night when he was hit.

According to police, a witness told them the driver got out of his car after the collision, looked at the victim, yelled something, then drove off.

That driver, 24-year-old Joseph Smith Jr., was found a few minutes later and arrested.

He's facing a charge of hit and run fail to stop, remain at a crash involving death.

His bond was set at $30,000.

 

