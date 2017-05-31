Missing woman's friend talks of marriage trouble

Story Video: Click here
A close friend of the Delray Beach missing woman is opening up about her last conversations with her friend before she disappeared from her husband's boat, what Isabella Hellmann told her about her marriage.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for Hellmann four days after her husband Lewis Bennett claims she went overboard, but her family and friends are suspicious of his story.
A report released by the Boca Raton Police Department revealed when Bennett went to the family's home to pick up his baby's things, one of Isabella's sisters accused him of killing her. The U.S. Coast Guard and the FBI are investigating Hellmann's disappearance, but refuse to release whether foul play is suspected. Boca Raton police say the officer spoke to an investigator with the Coast Guard who said Bennett is under investigation for his wife's disappearance.
Lesmar Muller knows it's been over two weeks since anyone has heard from Isabella, but is holding onto hope.
"I know God can make miracles. I keep thinking that maybe there is a miracle that is going to happen and maybe we're going to find her," said Muller, one of Isabella's close friends.
Muller can't get out of her mind her last conversations with her best friend, what Isabella told her about her marriage.
"She did told me that everything changed after the baby was here. He [Bennett] changed completely. They argued a lot about basically everything that had to do with the baby girl," said Muller.
Muller admitted she knew very little about Isabella's trip to the Caribbean with her husband. Family members say the couple planned to be gone for two weeks, bringing Bennett's boat to Key West from St. Maarten. Muller remembers Bennett did this a lot, leaving Isabella alone with the baby.
"I never met him in person, he never stayed enough time," added Muller.
She said Isabella admitted Bennett wanted her to move to Australia, but she did not want to go.
"They were arguing a lot and told me and she told me he asked her that she had to move there because it would be a better future for the baby girl Emilia and she told me she wasn't planning on going anywhere, her family lives here and she didn't like Australia," said Muller.
Muller resents Bennett for leaving the country with the now 10-month-old baby.
"He took the baby girl and the family is devastated," said Muller.
Muller said she and Isabella were both pregnant at the same time.
"When she found out she was pregnant, oh my God, she was so excited," recalled Muller. "She loved the baby girl so much."
Muller said if by any chance Isabella was not hurt and was conscious when she disappeared off her Husband's boat over two weeks ago, she would have fought to stay alive.
"I know that she was going to do anything to be able to come back to Emilia because she needs her," said Muller.
Muller said she and the family are sharing the hashtag #FindIsabella in hopes of learning something about her whereabouts. They have created a Find Isabella Group Facebook page to expand their search.
"You just don't see things like this happen, we know that we're all going to die, but it's just the weirdest thing ever," she said.
The last time anyone heard from Isabella was Sunday May 14, hours before Bennett said she went overboard. She talked to her sister by satellite phone about the trip, but not about her baby daughter, which Muller found odd.
"She's a person that is very careful, she loved life, she loved Emilia," she said.
Muller said she feels there may be more answers.
"It can't end like this. We need help. We need people to keep sharing #FindIsabella hashtag," added Muller.
The FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating Hellmann's disappearance, but refuse to release any information including whether they believe foul play is suspected. NewsChannel 5 has tried to reach Bennett and has not received a response.
