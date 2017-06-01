2 Dead in Indiantown Rd. crash in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Dead in Indiantown Rd. crash in Jupiter

A rollover crash involving an ambulance killed two people and shut down all westbound lanes of Indiantown Road at Military Trail in Jupiter early Thursday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the wreck occurred at 3 a.m.

Capt. Albert Borroto said the ambulance rolled over, trapping the occupants inside. Firefighters had to use extrication tools to cut the trapped people from the vehicle.

A third patient was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

Witness Ramon Chapa said the crash occurred when a car made a u-turn, hitting the ambulance that was traveling west. 

