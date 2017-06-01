Search for missing PSL man with dementia

What exactly is the Paris Climate Treaty? Here are the major points of the agreement signed in 2015.

What exactly is the Paris Climate Treaty? Here are the major points of the agreement signed in 2015.

Paris Climate Treaty: What you need to know

Paris Climate Treaty: What you need to know

Despite the success, the $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

Despite the success, the $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Story Video: Click here

Martin County deputies wrapped up a 12-hour search for a missing man with dementia Wednesday night.

Port St. Lucie resident James Young, 61, went missing Monday. His wife reported him missing to Port St. Lucie police.

“They had a brief argument, he took off riding his bicycle. Approximately an hour later, she waited for him to come home. He didn’t come home,” said Port St. Lucie Detective David Butterworth.

On Wednesday morning, Martin County deputies say his bicycle and his shoes were found in the Savannas Preserve State Park.

Deputies, police and Florida Fish and Wildlife searched the preserve using airboats, chopper, K9 and ATVs.

“This man could still be alive. And if he is, he’s probably at the very end because it’s hot out here. He’s been here for two days,” said Martin County Lt. Michael Dougherty.

Police say his bike was found nearly a mile into the preserve area.

“Not on a regular bike path. Actually in that area it’s so dry, it would usually be under water.”

His shoes and socks were found near a watery marsh.

Authorities do not know how long he may have been out there, or if he went into the water.

“For him to be out here in the middle of nowhere, it could be pretty tough,” Dougherty said.

Young’s wife told police that he frequently rode his bike near the preserve area. Her concern is what his state of mind may be.

“Her concern is that back in September, he was diagnosed with dementia. Progressive dementia,” Butterworth said.

Martin County deputies and and other search crews will resume the search for Young Thursday morning at 9.

If you see young, you are urged to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170