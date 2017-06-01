Retrial underway for Donna Horwitz - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Retrial underway for Donna Horwitz

The high-profile murder retrial of Jupiter resident Donna Horwitz is underway.

She and her husband, Lanny, were twice divorced and living together while again trying to reconcile.

Donna Horwitz was serving a life sentence for killing her ex-husband, but the Florida Supreme Court ruled in May 2016 prosecutors shouldn't have used her silence immediately after the murder as evidence against her.

 

On Wednesday, both sides presented opening statements. 

The defense says Horwitz's diary made no mention of wanting to hurt her ex-husband. 

According to police, Lanny Horwitz was shot in the shower at the home he shared with his ex-wife at the Admiral's Cove development.

Lanny Horwitz was shot 10 times from two revolvers in the couples' bathroom.

Police found two guns that had been fired at the home. 

The defense says the person responsible could have been the couple's son who was in the house at the time of the shooting.

The trial could wrap up this week. If convicted, Horwitz could face life in prison. 
 

