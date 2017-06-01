2 Ambulance employees killed in Jupiter crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Ambulance employees killed in Jupiter crash

picture by ANDREW RUIZ picture by ANDREW RUIZ

JUPITER, Fla. - Jupiter police said two ambulance employees were killed in a rollover crash involving a car early Thursday morning at Indiantown Road near Military Trail in Jupiter.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the wreck occurred at 3 a.m. at Philadelphia Drive in front of Colonial Plaza.

Capt. Albert Borroto said the ambulance rolled over, trapping the occupants inside. Firefighters had to use extrication tools to cut the trapped people from the vehicle.

Police said a third patient, the driver of the car, was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Witness Ramon Chapa said the crash occurred when a car made a U-turn, hitting the ambulance that was traveling west. 

"The red car went to make a U-urn  and the ambulance was in the middle where you make a U-turn. The red car pulled out right in front of him. He got hit on the passenger's side," said Chapa.

All westbound lanes were back open by 7:15 a.m. after being closed for about four hours.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.