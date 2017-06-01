2 Ambulance employees killed in Jupiter crash

Many of those on board are furious it took more than an hour for police to enter the plane after it had landed back at the airport.

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow still awaiting details about his death

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump waives law requiring US move its embassy to Jerusalem

The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Senate panel eager to hear from Comey, given OK to testify

JUPITER, Fla. - Jupiter police said two ambulance employees were killed in a rollover crash involving a car early Thursday morning at Indiantown Road near Military Trail in Jupiter.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the wreck occurred at 3 a.m. at Philadelphia Drive in front of Colonial Plaza.

Capt. Albert Borroto said the ambulance rolled over, trapping the occupants inside. Firefighters had to use extrication tools to cut the trapped people from the vehicle.

Police said a third patient, the driver of the car, was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Witness Ramon Chapa said the crash occurred when a car made a U-turn, hitting the ambulance that was traveling west.

"The red car went to make a U-urn and the ambulance was in the middle where you make a U-turn. The red car pulled out right in front of him. He got hit on the passenger's side," said Chapa.

All westbound lanes were back open by 7:15 a.m. after being closed for about four hours.

The names of the victims have not been released.

UPDATE: Jupiter PD says the two deceased victims are ambulance employees, the driver of the other car suffered non-life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/6zXrQE8K1o — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) June 1, 2017

