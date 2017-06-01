BB gun fired at school bus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BB gun fired at school bus

The Palm Beach County School District said a school bus from JFK Middle School was damaged Thursday morning when it was shot at by juveniles with a BB gun.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when the bus stopped at the intersection of North Haverhill Road and Caribbean Boulevard.

Deputies said there was an altercation between a few juveniles. 

PBSO said as the victim(s) were entering the school bus, the shooter discharged the BB gun at the back window of the bus and fled.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and are searching for at least two juveniles in connection with the incident.

No students were hurt.

