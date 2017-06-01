Hurricane season starts today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane season starts today

MIAMI - Thursday officially begins the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Gov. Rick Scott and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly will be at the National Hurricane Center for an 11 a.m. news conference to mark the start of the season.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center expects this hurricane season could be above normal. Forecasters say we could see between 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes.

They say part of the reason for the increased tropical activity is a weak or non-existent El Niño.

The hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.

Starting Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, hurricane supplies will be tax-free in the state of Florida.

