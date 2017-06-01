2 Paramedic EMTs ID'd in deadly Jupiter crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Paramedic EMTs ID'd in deadly Jupiter crash

Story Video: Click here

Jupiter police said two paramedic EMTs were killed in a rollover crash involving a car early Thursday morning at Indiantown Road near Military Trail in Jupiter.

The EMTs were employed by American Medical Response and identified as caregivers, Lahiri Garcia, 51, EMT and critical care paramedic and supervisor, Paul Besaw, 36.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the wreck occurred at 3 a.m. at Philadelphia Drive in front of Colonial Plaza.

 

Capt. Albert Borroto said the ambulance rolled over, trapping the occupants inside. Firefighters had to use extrication tools to cut the trapped people from the vehicle.

Police said a third patient, the driver of the car, was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Witness Ramon Chapa said the crash occurred when a car made a U-turn, hitting the ambulance that was traveling west. 

 

"The red car went to make a U-urn  and the ambulance was in the middle where you make a U-turn. The red car pulled out right in front of him. He got hit on the passenger's side," said Chapa.

All westbound lanes were back open by 7:15 a.m. after being closed for about four hours.

AMR said the crew was returning to their station after transporting a patient to a local hospital. Both were long-term employees for AMR and leave behind wives and families.

“The AMR family has lost two amazing people. They were dedicated husbands, fathers, friends and teammates,” said Bill Hall, Regional Director for AMR (Insert Operation). “Our thoughts are with both families during this difficult time. Lahiri and Paul will be greatly missed.”

AMR said "Garcia and Besaw were committed to caring for others, and together they had nearly 40 years of service for AMR and the community. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized."

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.