2 Paramedic EMTs ID'd in deadly Jupiter crash

Many of those on board are furious it took more than an hour for police to enter the plane after it had landed back at the airport.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

In or out? Trump announcing decision on global climate pact

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Senate panel eager to hear from Comey, given OK to testify

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Jupiter police said two paramedic EMTs were killed in a rollover crash involving a car early Thursday morning at Indiantown Road near Military Trail in Jupiter.

The EMTs were employed by American Medical Response and identified as caregivers, Lahiri Garcia, 51, EMT and critical care paramedic and supervisor, Paul Besaw, 36.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the wreck occurred at 3 a.m. at Philadelphia Drive in front of Colonial Plaza.

Capt. Albert Borroto said the ambulance rolled over, trapping the occupants inside. Firefighters had to use extrication tools to cut the trapped people from the vehicle.

Police said a third patient, the driver of the car, was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Witness Ramon Chapa said the crash occurred when a car made a U-turn, hitting the ambulance that was traveling west.

"The red car went to make a U-urn and the ambulance was in the middle where you make a U-turn. The red car pulled out right in front of him. He got hit on the passenger's side," said Chapa.

All westbound lanes were back open by 7:15 a.m. after being closed for about four hours.

AMR said the crew was returning to their station after transporting a patient to a local hospital. Both were long-term employees for AMR and leave behind wives and families.

“The AMR family has lost two amazing people. They were dedicated husbands, fathers, friends and teammates,” said Bill Hall, Regional Director for AMR (Insert Operation). “Our thoughts are with both families during this difficult time. Lahiri and Paul will be greatly missed.”

AMR said "Garcia and Besaw were committed to caring for others, and together they had nearly 40 years of service for AMR and the community. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized."