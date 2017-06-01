Deli burglarized in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deli burglarized in Port St. Lucie

Story Video: Click here

Wearing T-shirts wrapped around their faces two people broke into Frank's Deli and Cafe early Sunday morning, according to Port St. Lucie police.

They broke out the glass on the front door at the restaurant located at 4019 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

A review of surveillance tape revealed one of the burglars tried to open a cash register but was unsuccessful.

Police said the suspects are white males with thin builds.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001, Detective Brian Boice at (772) 871-5172, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

 

