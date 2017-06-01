Pet of the Week Brent

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toffee. She's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Andy. He's a 6-year-old domestic medium-hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cassidy. She's a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Bradley. He's a 18-year-old Siamese who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Trina. She's a 6-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Brent. He's a 5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Brent:

You know the saying "Man's Best Friend", well I'm the "GentleMAN" Best Friend. I may look big, strong and rugged and that's true, but personality-wise, I'm a sweet, old soul. I have a wonderful way about me. I'm respectful, trustworthy and yes, gentle. I'm not a loud barker who commands your attention. In fact, just one look into my big, beautiful eyes and you'll be the one hooked. I'm very focused and attentive on you and your every word. I'm the perfect mate to lap up all your affection. I may even be your Prince Charming, because I'm so calm and well-mannered and I will make you fall in love with all my charming good qualities. So let's meet. I'll be the handsome, good guy with the 4 "white" socks!

Learn more about Brent here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.