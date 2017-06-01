Search for missing PSL man suspended

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow still awaiting details about his death

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessions questions

Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.

Philippines resort attack by one gunman, no terror evidence say police

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

UPDATE: The Martin County Sheriff's Office has suspended its search for James Young.

MCSO suspends search for James Young. Severe weather expected, search efforts exhausted. LEO's will continue routine air and ground patrols. pic.twitter.com/b5L08y5vWz — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) June 1, 2017

EARLIER:

Martin County deputies wrapped up a 12-hour search for a missing man with dementia Wednesday night.

Port St. Lucie resident James Young, 61, went missing Monday. His wife reported him missing to Port St. Lucie police.

“They had a brief argument, he took off riding his bicycle. Approximately an hour later, she waited for him to come home. He didn’t come home,” said Port St. Lucie Detective David Butterworth.

On Wednesday morning, Martin County deputies say his bicycle and his shoes were found in the Savannas Preserve State Park.

Deputies, police and Florida Fish and Wildlife searched the preserve using airboats, chopper, K9 and ATVs.

“This man could still be alive. And if he is, he’s probably at the very end because it’s hot out here. He’s been here for two days,” said Martin County Lt. Michael Dougherty.

Police say his bike was found nearly a mile into the preserve area.

“Not on a regular bike path. Actually in that area it’s so dry, it would usually be under water.”

His shoes and socks were found near a watery marsh.

Authorities do not know how long he may have been out there, or if he went into the water.

“For him to be out here in the middle of nowhere, it could be pretty tough,” Dougherty said.

Young’s wife told police that he frequently rode his bike near the preserve area. Her concern is what his state of mind may be.

“Her concern is that back in September, he was diagnosed with dementia. Progressive dementia,” Butterworth said.

Martin County deputies and and other search crews will resume the search for Young Thursday morning at 9.

If you see young, you are urged to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170