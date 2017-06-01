Donna Horwitz retrial: Day Two

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.

Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

With a noise amplification device in her ear to help her hear testimony, Donna Horwitz sat attentively taking notes, as her second trial for her husband’s murder continued.



Horwitz was originally sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for killing her ex-husband, Lanny Horwitz.



In September of 2011, the two were living together, attempting to reconcile their relationship.



At the time, the two had been divorced, remarried, and divorced again over the span of a decade.



Investigators say Horwitz walked into the bathroom and used two revolvers to shoot her husband 10 times as he showered.



When law enforcement arrived, Horwitz refused to answer officers’ questions as she was brought into custody.



It was a fact that was used repeatedly during the 2013 trial.



However, last year the Florida Supreme Court ruled that her silence shouldn’t be used against her, as that would violate her first amendment rights.

Horwitz was given a new trial.



Thursday in court brought back evidence used in the previous trial, including autopsy photos and the alleged murder weapon, as prosecutors attempted show Donna Horwitz pulled the trigger.



Her defense meanwhile, says the trigger finger actually belongs to the couple’s son Radley, who they say was at the home at the time of the murder.

The defense says he killed his father as payback for the way he treated him and his mother.



On Thursday mother and son sat feet from each other never making eye contact, as expert testimony continued.



It could set up a tense showdown, as Radley Horwitz may take the stand, possibly as early as Friday.

If convicted, Donna Horwitz could once again face life in prison.