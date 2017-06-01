Fertilizer ban in effect on Treasure Coast - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fertilizer ban in effect on Treasure Coast

June 1 marks the first day of a fertilizer ban on the Treasure Coast.

It's just another piece to the puzzle to prevent toxic algae blooms like the ones we saw just last summer.

Even with low Lake Okeechobee water levels. Martin County's Ecosystem Manager Deborah Drum knows a ban is crucial to prevent algae blooms.

"Can still get nutrients in the water body even without Lake O discharges," says Drum.

The law is designed to keep harmful nutrients from entering the beautiful waterways people live along on the Treasure Coast.

Drum hopes people obey the rules.

"Good community awareness. People are very aware of what happens in our water body. Everyone remembers in 2016," says Drum.

Irene Gomes at the Driftwood Motel lost thousands of dollars during the algae crisis of 2016. 

This year its a different story with a severe drought. However, she knows the ban is important.

"We need to pay attention to what's going on with the fertilizer and adhere to it," says Gomes.

The ban ends on September 30th.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.