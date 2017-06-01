Fertilizer ban in effect on Treasure Coast

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow still awaiting details about his death

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessions questions

Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.

Philippines resort attack by one gunman, no terror evidence say police

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

June 1 marks the first day of a fertilizer ban on the Treasure Coast.

It's just another piece to the puzzle to prevent toxic algae blooms like the ones we saw just last summer.

Even with low Lake Okeechobee water levels. Martin County's Ecosystem Manager Deborah Drum knows a ban is crucial to prevent algae blooms.

"Can still get nutrients in the water body even without Lake O discharges," says Drum.

The law is designed to keep harmful nutrients from entering the beautiful waterways people live along on the Treasure Coast.

Drum hopes people obey the rules.

"Good community awareness. People are very aware of what happens in our water body. Everyone remembers in 2016," says Drum.

Irene Gomes at the Driftwood Motel lost thousands of dollars during the algae crisis of 2016.

This year its a different story with a severe drought. However, she knows the ban is important.

"We need to pay attention to what's going on with the fertilizer and adhere to it," says Gomes.

The ban ends on September 30th.