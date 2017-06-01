Mosquito Control staying proactive to fight Zika - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mosquito Control staying proactive to fight Zika

Palm Beach County Mosquito Control is working to staying a step ahead in the fight against Zika.

There have been fewer cases so far this year compared to last year.

However, the virus remains a concern.

This year Palm Beach County reports three confirmed travel-related cases of Zika. The Treasure Coast got its first case this week in Indian River County.

Mosquito Control is now coming up with different strategies to be proactive.

News Channel 5 got a first-hand look as Palm Beach County Mosquito Control went out Wednesday, to set up traps as part of a new, on-going trapping program to fight the spread of Zika.

“We bait them with carbon dioxide and something that smells like humans, they have a little fan that sucks them in,” said Chris Reisinger an environmental analyst with Mosquito Control.

Last year, the high number of suspected Zika cases determined where the traps were set.

This year, in an effort to stay proactive and keep monitoring the Zika-carrying mosquitoes, Mosquito Control is now strategically placing traps around Palm Beach County in crowded areas, and near the ports, where people return from overseas.

Hopefully, it’s on its way out, but what we can really do is monitor the situation and be proactive as best as possible,” said Reisinger.

The trapped mosquitoes will be sent to the lab for testing to find out whether they might be carrying the Zika virus.

Reisinger says the dry weather has helped, but it only takes a little rain to create standing water.

