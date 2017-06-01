Taste of Recovery this Saturday in Delray Beach

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

Philippines resort attack by one gunman, no terror evidence say police

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

From heroin addict to renowned chef, one South Florida restauranteur is now giving back to an organization that led to his success.

Ask Louie Bossi for the steps he follows at his Italian restaurants and he quickly lists the best ingredients, an undying passion and simplicity.

“Let the food speak for itself,” he said is the true Italian way.

But Bossi follows a different set of 12 steps in his personal life.

“I took the express train,” Bossi said about his rapid turn toward heroin as an 18-year-old in New York.

A powerful addiction cost him houses, jobs and control over then next 20 years.

“Spiritually you lose a sense of where you are and who you are and it’s very difficult to get back once you cross that line,” he admitted.

Bossi has been sober for more than nine years due in large part to the Crossroads Club in Delray Beach. It isn’t a sober house, or treatment facility. It’s simply a building that offers space for 12-step groups to meet and help former addicts maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Whether it’s overeating or gambling or cocaine or alcohol, we’ve got a spot for them,” explained Tony A, one of the charter members, and a former alcoholic himself.

The 35-year-old organization relies mostly on donations to serve the 900 people it sees every day.

Bossi is now a board member and believed the best way for him to make an impact is from the kitchen.

More than 20 restaurants will join him Saturday at the “Taste of Recovery” food festival to raise money for Crossroads.

“Taking control of the situation and being able to give back, that’s what I want to do, that’s what makes me happy,” Bossi explained.

A ticket the festival is $40. You can buy them online, or at the gate. The ticket gives you unlimited access to food and drinks. No alcohol will be served at the event. It takes place Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach.

Click here for more information and a list of all the participating restaurants.