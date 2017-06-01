Man installs "See something, say something" sign

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

One Riviera Beach man tired of crime and complacency has taken it upon himself to make a difference. It all starts with a familiar slogan: see something, say something.



Willis Williams printed, drilled and installed a sign with that slogan on an old trailer, then set it up on an empty lot on Broadway near the city’s marina.



The goal is to encourage good guys to speak up and keep bad guys from causing trouble in the city where he, his children and grandchildren all live.

“I got another great-grandchild on the way,” Williams said. “We’re not not planning on relocating, we’re going to be right here. That’s what it is, the love of the city.”

Williams said the “see something, say something” slogan can spark a change and create a safer city for everyone.

“When you see something that is totally wrong and you know it is wrong and you say something, you’re not snitching, you’re caring. That’s caring,” he emphasized.

And people have noticed.

“Somebody actually took the time to make a difference. There are a lot of things going on in the community around here and I think we need more of this” said Jeff Lewis, who passes the sign every day on his way to work at Florida Yacht Group.

Williams installed the sign last Wednesday across the street from Albury Brothers Boats where Jeff Lichterman works. He supports community activism.

“It can make all the difference, hopefully it never needs to, but it sure can,” Lichterman said.

Williams said this sign is just one step. He needs other people to follow his lead, but don’t give him credit or call him some sort of crime-fighting superhero.

“No, I definitely don’t want a cape,” Williams said. “I just want to be visual enough so people can see I do care and make a difference in the community.”

Williams said he has permission to leave the sign on the empty lot. He plans to move it around, but started near the marina because it would catch the eye of people coming to visit during Memorial Day weekend.