3-Month-old's death investigated in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy.

Investigators said they received a call at 12:30 a.m. Friday from a residence in the 500 block of 12th Street. 

The boy was pronounced dead at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. 

No arrest has been made, and police are still investigating.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

