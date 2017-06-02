National Doughnut Day on Friday offers freebies! - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

National Doughnut Day on Friday offers freebies!

(CNN/NBC) - If you like doughnuts, Friday is your lucky day!

* At participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants, you can get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Jupiter Donut Factory, with locations in Jupiter, Royal Palm Beach, Stuart, North Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, is offering a free doughnut to customers.

Cumberland Farms is offering a free donut from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday with a purchase of any Chill Zone, HYPERFREEZE™, hot or iced coffee, tea, or cappuccino beverage from Cumberland Farms' new concept stores. Limit one donut per customer per qualifying purchase. 

Entenmann's is offering a chance to win free doughnuts for a year!

It is believed that doughnuts have been tantalizing American tastebuds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough -- hence the name!

Fast forward to the 21st century and doughnuts have become a snacking staple and have bolstered billions in sugary sales.

National Doughnut Day got its start in 1938 when the Salvation Army used doughnuts to raise money during the Great Depression.

It also commemorates the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

