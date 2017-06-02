National Doughnut Day on Friday offers freebies!

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow still awaiting details about his death

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessions questions

(CNN/NBC) - If you like doughnuts, Friday is your lucky day!

* At participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants, you can get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Happy #NationalDonutDay! ?? Come in today Friday 6/2 to get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! ???? pic.twitter.com/9ZLp8iTlNM — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) June 2, 2017

* Jupiter Donut Factory, with locations in Jupiter, Royal Palm Beach, Stuart, North Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, is offering a free doughnut to customers.

* Cumberland Farms is offering a free donut from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday with a purchase of any Chill Zone, HYPERFREEZE™, hot or iced coffee, tea, or cappuccino beverage from Cumberland Farms' new concept stores. Limit one donut per customer per qualifying purchase.

* Entenmann's is offering a chance to win free doughnuts for a year!

It is believed that doughnuts have been tantalizing American tastebuds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough -- hence the name!

Fast forward to the 21st century and doughnuts have become a snacking staple and have bolstered billions in sugary sales.

National Doughnut Day got its start in 1938 when the Salvation Army used doughnuts to raise money during the Great Depression.

It also commemorates the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

