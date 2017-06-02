Peggy Adams Animal Rescue offers dog flu vaccine - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue offers dog flu vaccine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A West Palm Beach Animal Rescue is offering a vaccine to combat dog flu cases in Florida.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed multiple cases of the H3N2 dog flu this week.

The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, located at 3100/3200 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach, will have a supply of the dog flu vaccination available for $25.

The $25 covers the initial vaccine and a necessary booster shot two weeks later.    

The clinic is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seven cases were confirmed this week by the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. All dogs being treated are in stable condition.

This flu can spread through barking, sneezing and through contaminated objects like water bowls and leashes.

There is no evidence that dog flu can infect people.

