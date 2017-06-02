Riviera man charged in Secret Service burglary

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow still awaiting details about his death

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessions questions

A Riviera Beach man is facing federal charges after a Secret Service vehicle was burglarized while it was parked at a hotel near the Palm Beach International Airport in March.

The vehicle was parked on March 19 at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

President Trump was in Palm Beach County that weekend, but it's unclear if the agent or the vehicle was part of Trump's security detail.

The Secret Service agent reported that multiple items were stolen from the vehicle including:

2 Panasonic Toughbook Tablets

Wireless Modem

First Aid Trauma Kit

Blue Sky Tripod Kit

The report says the items are valued at "well over" $1,000 and are used to provide remote video and alarm features for “protective operations.”

Another vehicle break-in was also reported at a nearby Doubletree hotel at about the same time.

Video surveillance recorded near the incidents showed two people driving a dark-colored Chevrolet four-door sedan.

An investigation revealed one of the Panasonic Toughpads was placed on the bidding site OfferUp.com by Cleveland Cooley, 36, of Riviera Beach.

West Palm Beach police used an undercover officer to place several bids on the tablet.

Documents say Cooley offered to sell the two Toughpads for $1,500 and meet them at a Walgreens located at Congress Avenue and 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

Cooley was later arrested and admitted to breaking into the Secret Service vehicle and taking the items.

The Riviera Beach man said two other men, named “Arties” and “Trey” helped him with two other vehicle break-ins at the Doubletree the same night.

Cooley faces 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine if convicted in the theft of government property.

