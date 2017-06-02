Man missing in Okeechobee County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man missing in Okeechobee County

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Clarence Page Johnson was last seen getting into his car on January 29, the sheriff's office said.

He had been at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce and was taken back to Okeechobee County in a taxi, according to the sheriff's office.

Johnson, who is 65, is 6' and weighs 300 lbs.

If you have any information please call Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Detective Cari Arnold at 863) 763-3117, ext. 5111. Please mention case #17S03174.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.