FBI tape on door of missing Delray Beach woman's home

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - FBI tape now covers part of the door at Isabella Hellmann's condo in Delray Beach.

The real estate agent disappeared in the Florida Straits more than two weeks ago as she and her husband were returning from a trip.

Lewis Bennett said he was sleeping below deck on their catamaran when at about 1 a.m. he woke up after the boat struck something. He went above deck and said he was wife was nowhere to be found and the boat was taking on water.

Bennett made it into a life raft and found his emergency beacon. The Coast Guard found him at 4:30 a.m. about 30 miles from Cay Sal, Bahamas.

Bennett told the Coast Guard his wife was wearing a life jacket.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Isabella on May 18.

Both the Coast Guard and FBI are investigating her disappearance, but have not released any information.
 
 

